The Family Man Season 3 release date: Manoj Bajpayee returns on Prime Video this November Prime Video has finally announced The Family Man Season 3 release date — November 21, 2025. Fans can’t wait to see Manoj Bajpayee back as Srikant Tiwari, balancing family chaos with covert missions in Raj & DK’s gripping spy world. Catch it only on Prime Video.

New Delhi:

The makers of Prime Video's hit show, The Family Man, announced the release date of its third instalment on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. According to the given details, Manoj Bajpayee's spy thriller series will hit the OTT screens on November 21, 2025.

For those who may not know, The Family Man series revolves around the story of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer, who balances his duty to protect the nation from terrorism while struggling to keep his secret life hidden and his family safe.

The Family Man Season 3 release date and OTT platform details

Sharing the The Family Man season 3 announcement video, Prime Video on Tuesday, took to its X handle and wrote, "Le laadle, ho gaya Srikant ka comeback #TheFamilyManOnPrime, November 21."

Watch the video below:

The Family Man Season 3 cast and new characters (2025 update)

For the unversed, the series is created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru and features an ensemble cast. Along with lead actor Manoj Bajpayee, the show stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Harman Singha, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Aditya Srivastava.

Where to watch The Family Man Season 3 online

The upcoming season of The Family Man will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers.