The Family Man 3 first poster out: Did Manoj Bajpayee just reveal the star cast of third season? Manoj Bajpayee took to his Instagram account to share the first poster of his anticipated web series, The Family Man 3. While the first two seasons have been blockbusters, audiences hold no less expectations from the third installment itself.

Fans are eagerly waiting for season 3 of Manoj Bajpayee's much-talked-about web series The Family Man. So far, two seasons of this web series have been release and both received lot of love from the audience. In such a situation, there is a lot of anticipation for the third season of The Family Man. Regarding which a big update has come now. The makers of the web series have now released its poster, which is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

First poster out!

The poster of The Family Man 3 has been released on Amazon Prime Video. Through which the makers have informed that season three of this web series is going to be released soon. As soon as it was released, the poster of The Family Man 3 is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Manoj Bajpayee's fans, including fans waiting for the series, are liking the poster very much. Also, they are expressing their excitement by commenting.

The Family Man 3 cast

Along with the first poster, the makers have aslo revealed the cast of The Family Man 3. Along with Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha will reprise their roles. Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj, Gul Panag, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswasm, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Kumar Sharma and Harman Singha will also be seen in the third season. However, the makers have not tagged Jaideep Ahlawat in the post, keeping it a surprise.

The Family Man 3

The special thing is that Jaideep Ahlawat will be playing the villain in The Family Man 3, who will challenge Srikant. This web series directed by Raj and DK is known for its great story and action. According to sources, the shooting has been completed and post-production work is going on at a fast pace. South's famous actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu played a negative role in The Family Man Season 2 and her character was well liked. With the entry of Jaideep Ahlawat in The Family Man Season 3, the matter has heated up.

