Demolition drive resumes near Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque at Turkman Gate in Delhi day after violent clashes | Video Five people were arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident that took place on Wednesday, during the anti-encroachment demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate in Delhi.

New Delhi:

A demolition drive resumed on Thursday near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area, a day after violent clashes broke out during an anti-encroachment operation. The violence erupted on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after a social media post claimed that the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque was being demolished.

The claim triggered panic, leading a large crowd to gather near Turkman Gate and hurl stones at police personnel deployed at the site.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.40 am when people assembled in violation of prohibitory orders and began raising slogans against the police. Stone-pelting injured five police personnel, forcing security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

An FIR has been registered at the Chandni Mahal Police Station, which stated that despite repeated warnings, the crowd refused to disperse and turned violent. In connection with the stone-pelting incident, five people have been arrested so far.

Police officials said the demolition drive was part of an ongoing anti-encroachment operation and clarified that no religious structure was being demolished. Security has been tightened in the area, and additional police forces have been deployed to prevent any further escalation.

Some commercial establishments, including a diagnostic centre and banquet hall, were demolished during the drive, MCD Deputy Commissioner Vivek Kumar said while making it clear that no damage was caused to the mosque.

Police identify 30 stone-pelters

Delhi Police on Thursday identified 30 people in connection with the stone-pelting incident in Turkman Gate violence that left five cops severely injured. Police teams are conducting raids to take them into custody.

Moreover, some new videos have surfaced on social media showing the stone-pelters and police facing each other. Police said they have more than 400 videos which are being investigated.

According to Delhi Police sources, a notice will be sent to to Mohibullah Nadvi, the Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, to join the investigation.

Mohibullah Nadvi, the Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, had arrived at the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque shortly before the stone-pelting incident at Turkman Gate. A video of Mohibullah Nadvi arguing with the police at the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque also went viral.

