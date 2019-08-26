Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nach Baliye 9: Vishal Aditya Singh reacts after getting slapped by ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli on the show

Nach Baliye 9: Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are the ex-couple jodi this season. The couple has been much in the news for sprouting up of hatred between the two. They are often seen getting into heated argument and fights. Their disputes and bitterness for each other are much evident on the show and no matter how hard the judges have been trying to resolve their disputes, the situation is getting even worse. Recently, a video went viral on the web as Madhurima Tuli slapped ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh while rehearsing.

Thereafter, Vishal, while talking exclusively to Bollywoodlife.com, confirmed about their public spat. “The fight did happen. And I did not hide it because the more you hide things, it gets nastier,'' he said. Now, Vishal has something more to add to it. He said, “I don’t know who leaked it (the slapping video) and why, and I don’t even want to know. There is nothing for me to say about it. I don’t want to add anything to it, because every personal quote or comment subtracts my efforts that I am putting in day and night on dancing.”

Adding to the same, he said that he won't comment on his personal relationship with Madhurima Tuli. He can talk about his dance performance and the show but will not comment on his personal matters to make them public. He also mentioned that he wants to focus on the show and not on the public spat which is hovering around the internet.

Vishal Aditya Singh said, “I want the dance to be the focus. Speak about dance, our dance journey, the long hours of practice, our efforts that we put in to give our 100% in our performance even after this personal equation, the injuries we have suffered, how even the smallest nakhra or mudra is practiced until perfection, and how we are professional and dedicated towards our work. So, it’s a simple thing, I don’t mind doing an interview with her or anything, but let the focus be dance.”

