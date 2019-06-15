Karan Singh Grover: Not TV content, people's thoughts have become regressive

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover, who returns to television after six years with the reboot version of "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", believes it is the mindset of people that has become regressive and not the content on the small screen. Karan, who has been part of some memorable shows like "Dill Mill Gayye", "Qubool Hai" and others, disagrees with the argument that the content on TV has become regressive in the last few years.

"It is the thought process that is regressive and not the content. We are at a point where we are confusing regressive content with regressive thinking. I think people's thoughts have become regressive. There are ten stories in the world and out of that how do we tell it differently is the key. have seen episodes of the new version of 'Kasautii...' and I was part of the previous show as well. I must say it has evolved in a way that it is able to connect with the current scenario and thought process of everyone," Karan told PTI.

Karan is all set to enter the reboot version of "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" as Rishabh Bajaj, the character which was originally played by actor Ronit Roy in the original that ran successfully from 2001 to 2008. Interestingly, Karan was part of the previous show, where he played Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Mr Bajaj's (Ronit) son-in-law.

Recalling his experience of working on the show, the actor says both the lead actors, Shweta and Ronit, were very humble and helpful towards him. "The role that I am playing is such an iconic role and it was played with magnificence. It is a blessing when you get such a role. It is larger than life character. This time they (makers) have added more layers and dimensions to the character. He is an adrenaline junkie, he lives on the edge. But there is another side to him that is very endearing," Karan says.

The actor has no problems with the comparison that will be made between his and Ronit's versions of Mr Bajaj. "Comparisons are bound to happen and it is good. But I will stay away from it. I will just concentrate on performing as the new age Mr Bajaj. I need to pay attention to my performance. I believe in staying true to the story, the writing, the character that you are playing."

The reboot version, created and produced by Ekta Kapoor, premiered last year on Star Plus. It stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in lead roles.