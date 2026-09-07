Isha Rikhi says her past 'broke' her, reveals why she chose to participate in Bigg Boss 20

Isha Rikhi has entered the Bigg Boss 20 house as a contestant, marking what she hopes will be a new chapter in her life. Known for her work in Punjabi films and her stint in Hindi cinema, Isha made her entry on the reality show with an emotional conversation with host Salman Khan, where she opened up about love, heartbreak and finding her own identity.

Isha Rikhi opens up about love, heartbreak

Isha started her journey with modelling before moving to films. She has acted in several Punjabi movies and also worked in a Hindi film, which she described as the 'best phase' of her life. Talking about that period, she said, "Uske baad mujhe pyaar hua (I fell in love after that phase)." However, she didn't name anyone throughout the conversation.

Recalling how she felt about the relationship, Isha said, "Mujhe laga ki yahi hain jo main dhoond rahi thi - green flag nahi green forest hain (I thought I had finally found what I have been looking for - that I have found a green forest instead of green flag)".

Isha said she had always wanted to get married and settle down. However, some experiences changed the way she looked at relationships. "Jab apka trust toot-ta hain kuch rishto se toh aap kuch aisi stage pe aa jaate ho jaha apko feel hota hain ke main kaha galat thi aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya," she said.

The actress then broke down while speaking about what she had gone through. "I am sorry," Isha said as she got emotional. "It broke me, I don't want to talk about it." She added, "Pata hi nahi chala ki kab main apni hi kahaani mein khud side character bann gayi."

Isha Rikhi reveals why she is participating in Bigg Boss 20

Isha, who has been in the news over reports surrounding her hush-hush wedding and divorce from rapper Badshah, said she does not regret her past. Instead, she sees Bigg Boss as an opportunity to step out of its shadow and establish herself on her own terms.

While talking to Salman Khan, who was extremely supportive of Isha and also imparted life advice, she said, "I am coming to Bigg Boss ke apni shadow se nikal ke apni identity bana sakoon and koshish rahegi ki jeet ke bahar aau," she said.

She also made it clear that she wants viewers to know her for more than her personal life. "Yahi batana chahungi ki jis cheez se log mujhe jaan rahe hain use kahin zyada hoon main, wo show mein zaroor dikhega," Isha said.

She also summed up her past simply, saying, "Past hain."

Salman Khan tells Isha Rikhi to focus on the present

Salman Khan, meanwhile, advised Isha to keep her personal matters private. "Hamare jo personal masle hai, wo personal hi rehna chahiye. Nobody needs to know ke kya hua hain kyu hua hain ismein kiski galti hain, wo time khatam ho gaya."

He then urged her to move forward and focus on her journey inside the Bigg Boss house. "Move on Isha. Move on because the agli party has moved on long time ago."

The actor-host asked Isha to leave the past behind and concentrate on the game ahead. "Present pe concentrate karo, apne competitors pe focus karo," Salman told her, adding, "So nobody should get the credit of hurting you emotionally."

Bigg Boss 20 will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.

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