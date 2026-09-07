Who is Kanika Mann? Meet the Bigg Boss 20 first contestant best known for Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Kanika Mann has entered Bigg Boss 20 as the first contestant of the season. The actress made her entry with a twist as Bigg Boss gave her the special title of the 'Puppet Master', on her very first day. While it is left to see how she exercises her power, BB loyalists have been eager to know more about her.

Who is Kanika Mann?

Kanika Mann, 32, is a familiar face in Hindi television as well as the Punjabi entertainment industry. She was born on October 7, 1993, in Haryana. Before entering the world of acting, Kanika worked as a model and featured in Punjabi music videos. She also took part in beauty pageants and won the Miss Continental title at Miss India Elite in 2015.

Kanika made her Hindi television debut with Badho Bahu in 2016. However, her big breakthrough came with Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Her portrayal of Guddan turned her into a popular name among television viewers.

She later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in 2022. Her work has also expanded beyond daily soaps. Kanika has featured in web projects such as Roohaniyat and Rakshak: India’s Braves. She currently has 7.3 million followers on Instagram.

Kanika's entertainment journey began even before television. She appeared in Punjabi music videos, including Rooh Afza, Viah and Crush. She also worked in Punjabi films such as Rocky Mental and Daana Paani.

What power does Kanika Mann get as 'Puppet Master'?

Kanika Manna was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house. Moments after her entry, she was summoned to the confession room where Bigg Boss spoke to her personally and gave her the privilege to be the 'Puppet Master' of the house. This means that she has the power over contestants who enter the house after her, putting her in a different position from the rest of the housemates right from the beginning. Now, how it will be exercised will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Bigg Boss 20 full contestant list

Bigg Boss 20 has brought together 17 contestants from different fields, including television, films, sports, social media and the digital space. The lineup features M C Mary Kom, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer, Harsh Machare aka Yung DSA, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Rhiya Yadav, Love Gill, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Mahhi Vij, Asif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Kanika Mann and Tanmay Singh aka Scoutop.

Bigg Boss 20 premieres at 9 pm on JioHotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors.

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