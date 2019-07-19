Drashti Dhami looks stunning in polka-dotted swimsuit with husband Neeraj Khemka in Spain

TV actress Drashti Dhami who has worked in quite a number of shows like Geet, Madhubala, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is counted amongst one of the popular faces of the small screen. The actress has now taken some time off from her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her husband Neeraj Khemka. The duo is in Spain these days from where they have been posting sizzling pictures on social media for their fans.

The couple can be seen spending some romantic moments in Ibiza. In one of the pictures that the actress has posted, she can be seen flaunting her figure in a black polka dot bikini. She captioned the picture as, "Breathtaking! U said sea???"

Drashti and Neeraj are completely in love with each other and the picture that the couple posted on social media are proof. They were seen chilling on the beach, enjoying the beach ride, exploring the sea and visiting some new places. Have a look at some more pictures of the couple from their vacation here:

The couple tied the knot on February 21, 2015. She won the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja 6 where she announced that she was dating Neeraj from the past six years. When the couple got married, their pictures were all over the internet. Talking about work front, Drashti was last seen in the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka where she played the role of Nandini opposite Shakti Arora. The show received a lot of flak for its plot which was based on adultery.

