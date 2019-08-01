TV actress Abigail Pande and Aashka Goradia topless yoga photos set internet on fire. Pictures inside

Abigail Pande is a yoga enthusiast. The 27-year-old TV actress often shares photos of herself on Instagram striking some complicated yoga poses. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has now taken to social media to promote the art of nude yoga. Earlier, it was her friend Aashka Goradia who shared a topless photo of herself performing yoga. Inspired by the Instagram handle nude_yogagirl, the two actresses of telly ville posted beautiful photos of themselves which set the Instagram on fire.
Posing amidst the green background, Abigail wrote a lengthy caption. ''My many words may not be able to express how much I appreciate what @nude_yogagirl is doing. Many of You may not resonate with her insta handle but don’t we all know how attractive headlines and titles walk you towards what a person is trying to express, do we not know that judging a book by its cover is not the ultimate climax, so yeah! Nude and yoga might not have anything in common but it’s expression together may mean world to people who experience it,'' she wrote.
She even added that it was her friend Aashka who encouraged her to give it a shot. “I was shy and scared and fearful of taking a shot that might make me feel liberated. Only because I kept thinking what others would think, my friend and also my photographer plus bodyguard in the moment @aashkagoradia said “Abby, let go off the fear of what others think, it won’t make you feel empowered.” Just in that moment I let go off, in my mind I knew there is no watching me but me, and just in that moment I had to let go, for me. Here’s my story what’s yours? #nuedisnormal,'' she further mentioned.
Her Instafam loved her photo and dropped adorable comments. ''Woooooaaaaahhhhhh like wow!!! And how i love this! Just insanely beautiful in some way!,'' a user commented. ''Wow. I’m so proud of you Gail. I’ve literally seen you grow into this wonderful woman. You’ve empowered yourself with a Confidence like none other and continue to stay the amazing person that you always were. Super proud. Cheers,'' commented another.
Aashka's picture striking a yoga pose garnered a lot of eyeballs, especially for the long caption. The photo seems to be taken during her Maldives holiday with her husband Brent Goble. ''Ashu very well written, and an even amazing picture,'' wrote actor Karanvir Bohra. Even Tina Dutta was amazed by the beautiful photo. Have a look:
#Repost @nude_yogagirl ・・・ I’ve talked with the amazing @aashkagoradia about the sexualisation & objectification of women in India. I wanted to share her thoughts with you. ❤ ”A new paradigm is shifting in our collective psyche. Stale mentalities are starting to whither and rightfully die. Necessary for an evolving society. . Exhaustingly and hypocritically, we as a society look down at broad displays of the female form as it appears in the moment. On screen, completely accepted (pending the budget of such displays crosses a certain 7-figure total). And the male form, no issue there - the more muscles, the better. But the female form...this angle of the topic is still being strangled to death by the perspectives of generations before us. The old diatribe of “Pura pheno, log kya kehenge?!” [Cover up. What will people say?] is still muttered in every household. . We have the Sari - of the most enchanting styles of garment in the world. The midriff blouse, highlighting the soft curves of a woman’s figure, is revered. It’s traditional! Conservative, you can say! But a bikini - oh no...baring a woman’s legs AND her stomach...”oh no,...too much.” And don’t even think of insinuating toplessness! . Thankfully, this toxic mindset is being swept back to the sea of history like the 5pm high tide. People are catching wise to social codes once accepted without question. “Why did we need to cover up?” Because men get ideas! Because men start thinking dirty thoughts! Because boys only think about one thing! . So I have to stifle my expression, my creativity, my art, because others have a problem. No, enough. I’m done with that. And you should be too. . On the very walls of our beloved Khajuraho Temple, or extremely popular museums, hundreds of graphic sexual scenarios can be seen by young and old. It’s woven into our culture. Yet it’s acceptance goes only as far as the grounds it lays on, charging a nominal fee to catch a glimpse. Then we depart, back to the world of “how a good Indian daughter behaves.” . The female form is the most beautiful of God’s creation. It is the vehicle to create life itself. Its expression should be celebrated. Not covered up.” ❤️