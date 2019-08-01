TV actress Abigail Pande and Aashka Goradia topless yoga photos set internet on fire. Pictures inside

Abigail Pande and Aashka Goradia's topless yoga photos

Abigail Pande is a yoga enthusiast. The 27-year-old TV actress often shares photos of herself on Instagram striking some complicated yoga poses. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has now taken to social media to promote the art of nude yoga. Earlier, it was her friend Aashka Goradia who shared a topless photo of herself performing yoga. Inspired by the Instagram handle nude_yogagirl, the two actresses of telly ville posted beautiful photos of themselves which set the Instagram on fire.

Posing amidst the green background, Abigail wrote a lengthy caption. ''My many words may not be able to express how much I appreciate what @nude_yogagirl is doing. Many of You may not resonate with her insta handle but don’t we all know how attractive headlines and titles walk you towards what a person is trying to express, do we not know that judging a book by its cover is not the ultimate climax, so yeah! Nude and yoga might not have anything in common but it’s expression together may mean world to people who experience it,'' she wrote.

She even added that it was her friend Aashka who encouraged her to give it a shot. “I was shy and scared and fearful of taking a shot that might make me feel liberated. Only because I kept thinking what others would think, my friend and also my photographer plus bodyguard in the moment @aashkagoradia said “Abby, let go off the fear of what others think, it won’t make you feel empowered.” Just in that moment I let go off, in my mind I knew there is no watching me but me, and just in that moment I had to let go, for me. Here’s my story what’s yours? #nuedisnormal,'' she further mentioned.

Her Instafam loved her photo and dropped adorable comments. ''Woooooaaaaahhhhhh like wow!!! And how i love this! Just insanely beautiful in some way!,'' a user commented. ''Wow. I’m so proud of you Gail. I’ve literally seen you grow into this wonderful woman. You’ve empowered yourself with a Confidence like none other and continue to stay the amazing person that you always were. Super proud. Cheers,'' commented another.

Aashka's picture striking a yoga pose garnered a lot of eyeballs, especially for the long caption. The photo seems to be taken during her Maldives holiday with her husband Brent Goble. ''Ashu very well written, and an even amazing picture,'' wrote actor Karanvir Bohra. Even Tina Dutta was amazed by the beautiful photo. Have a look: