Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik released from jail, Vedika is back

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Latest Update: Goenka house is lit with happiness as Kartik has been released from jail. As soon as Kartik enters the home, son Kairav is seen giving his dearest daddy a big hug while Naira looks on. On the other hand, Vedika is now back. How will Kartik and Naira react? Watch it all here on the video below: