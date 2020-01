Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir gets tortured, can Zara save him?

Kabir's mental health is unstable in the upcoming episode of Ishq Subhan Allah. Kabir fails to recognize Ruksar and Abba when the doctors show him their photos. He is being tortured in the mental hospital. Meanwhile, Zara is being seen trying her best to get Kabir out of the mental hospital. For full details, watch the video below.