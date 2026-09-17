Bihar tea seller serves 76 free cups of tea in unique tribute to PM Modi on his 76th birthday

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 76th birthday on Thursday, with celebrations being held in different parts of the country. In Katihar district of Bihar, one of his admirers marked the occasion in a rather unusual way by offering free tea to people. Jawahar Bhagat, who runs a tea stall at Medical College More in Katihar, served 76 cups of tea for free on the occasion of PM Modi's 76th birthday. Along with serving tea, he also prayed for the Prime Minister's long life and good health.

Who is Jawahar Bhagat?

Jawahar Bhagat is a tea seller himself and says he is an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Modi's journey from selling tea to becoming the Prime Minister of the country is an inspiration for people involved in the tea-selling business. It was this connection that prompted Bhagat to distribute free tea at his shop on Modi's birthday.

Bhagat said he does not take much interest in politics and is not particularly concerned about what people say about the Prime Minister. For him, what matters is how much ordinary people and the poor benefit from government schemes. He said several welfare schemes meant for the poor have benefited people like him as well.

Tea seller has a special demand from government

Bhagat also has a demand from the government. He wants a special scheme to be introduced for tea sellers across the country. However, he said his respect and support for Prime Minister Modi would remain unchanged regardless of whether the government introduces any such scheme for tea sellers.

Anand Singh, who visited Bhagat's tea stall to have a cup of tea, described the initiative as a unique way of celebrating the Prime Minister's birthday. Singh said he has been drinking tea at the shop for the past 20 years. According to him, Bhagat regularly praises Prime Minister Modi and has been influenced by him.

76 cups of tea mark Modi's 76th birthday

Bhagat's gesture in Katihar has given a local touch to the celebrations surrounding Prime Minister Modi's 76th birthday. His decision to serve exactly 76 cups of free tea was linked to Modi turning 76. For Bhagat, the gesture was more than simply distributing tea. It was his personal way of expressing respect and affection for a leader he admires, while also highlighting the connection he sees between Modi's early association with tea selling and his own livelihood. It is to be noted here that Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. The Prime Minister's official biography notes that he worked at his family's tea stall during his formative years.

(Input from Karan Kumar)

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