Dhakshineswar Suresh reflects on growth and India's Davis Cup quest against South Korea

New Delhi:

Coming off a career-defining performance against the Netherlands in Bengaluru, where he became the first Indian tennis player since Leander Paes in 2004 to win three matches in a single Davis Cup tie, 6-foot-6 powerhouse Dhakshineswar Suresh is anchoring Team India once again.

Now, as the squad prepares to face South Korea in Seoul with a historic Davis Cup Final 8 spot on the line, the 26-year-old Chennai native spoke exclusively to India TV and offered a deep dive into the realities of the professional circuit. He highlighted the struggle of handling the unglamorous side of international travel and adapting his game style following a late teenage growth spurt. Dhakshineswar also reflected on the exact tools needed to break into the world's top rankings.

Acclimatisation and dietary adjustments in Seoul

Davis Cup away ties are always tricky, as adapting to foreign environments is crucial. Yet, that is one factor that is frequently overlooked. For professional athletes, peak physical performance relies heavily on sleep quality, physical therapy, and proper nutrition and these factors become significantly harder to manage when adjusting to a distinct culture and local cuisine. To mitigate these challenges and minimise jet lag, the Indian team landed in South Korea well ahead of schedule, setting up an early training camp to fine-tune their routines before match day.

“We all came here pretty early. Obviously, in a new place, playing away, you need to get used to the courts, the conditions, the food—everything is different, right? Especially given the food, we're not used to eating food like this. So coming in early, getting used to that is a really big thing, 'cause recovery matters. So you need to have good food, good recovery, good sleep, and everything comes after,” DK Suresh said.

“We've been here for the last few days, and we've been training hard. We've been getting used to the balls, the courts, like I said. So preparation-wise, we've been doing really well, and we have the physios to take care of us, the coach, the captain—everyone who's there behind us to support us to get better day by day. The preparation over here has been going really well,” he added.

The consistency of Asian Tennis and South Korea's pedigree

While casual observers often label non-touring opposing players as "mysterious," players on the international circuit know that regional strength runs deep. Asian tennis players are widely recognised for their baseline consistency, footwork, and grinding style of play. These traits are amplified by the slower court surfaces prepared for this tie. Dhakshineswar stressed that his approach remains uniform regardless of the venue, as he treats the Davis Cup tie with the same professional rigour as any weekly event on the ATP tour.

“No, I mean, given Asian players, they pretty much, I feel like they all play a really solid, consistent game. And obviously, the conditions here are pretty slow. We're all feeling good. We're just getting used to the courts. We're having multiple practice sessions over here at the courts to get used to it. So yeah, it's just like any other tournament, right? In tennis, you got to move place to place every week almost,” he explained.

“Just treat it the same way. Just get acclimatised to the place, get used to the courts, used to the balls, the food—everything matters, right? The recovery. We're just doing everything like we do always on the Pro Tour with the help of all the physios we have, the coach, the captain—everyone's in on it. Preparation-wise, we're feeling good, and just let's see what happens on the tie,” Dhaknhineswar said.

Furthermore, South Korea holds a strong Davis Cup track record, having made back-to-back appearances in the Finals group stage in recent years. Dhakshineswar understands the threat posed by an experienced host squad and emphasised that India cannot afford to take any rubber lightly.

“Playing in the round of 16, they made it all the way here, right? Just like us. So obviously, they're good players. They had some great players who played in the top 100, and yeah, they have the experience as well. So the same thing, we're just going to go in there and carry the nation on our back and then be proud to be there and then give our best and see what happens,” he explained.

Tactical identity: height, big serving and overcoming top 100 opponents

Transitioning from local circuits to taking down players established in the ATP Top 100 requires a major shift in tactical execution. At 6'6", Dhakshineswar possesses a rare physical profile among Indian tennis players, who historically relied on defensive movement, touch, and court craftsmanship. When he experienced a rapid growth spurt around the age of 16, he had to completely overhaul his mechanics, transitioning away from a counter-punching style to build an aggressive, serve-dominant game aimed at taking time away from rhythm-based opponents.

“Top 100, the level is completely different, right? But I just went in there, and I believed in my game. I have my big serves and the reach, and I play a big game style. So obviously, not giving much rhythm will put the guy in a little bit of trouble. Giving him no rhythm, that's my game style. On a good day, if I play with my strengths, I feel like I could beat anyone,” Dhakshineswar reflected.

“It's all about belief in the end of the day. You just step on the court and then you have to believe it; otherwise, if you get tentative, it's not going to work. I just went in; I just wanted to play well, play for the country, and be proud. So I put every single tiny effort and everything I had in me onto the court, and then yeah, it worked out well in the end,” he added.

Notably, the physical transformation required specialised strength conditioning and tailored tactical drills that differed significantly from standard developmental programs in India.

“Most of the top guys, or even the tennis players, they're almost over 6 feet, right? But yeah, I was lucky enough to be this tall 'cause my parents and my grandparents were pretty tall. I was lucky to get this height. I was working on my strength, where the serve is the big thing for me, 'cause given my height, I have to put that for good use, right?

“I trained in a different way than other Indian players, 'cause obviously I'm not a tiny guy to just run around the court and just grind it out. So I had to change my game style when I started growing when I was 16 and 17 and then started playing big and then just kept working on it. That's how I've been playing for a long time,” he added.

How the US collegiate system prepares athletes for the pro tour

India's non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal has frequently pointed to the NCAA system as a high-value pipeline for Indian tennis development. Dhakshineswar's trajectory, which is moving from Georgia Gwinnett College to Wake Forest University, where he earned ITA All-American honours and achieved a No. 1 national collegiate doubles ranking, serves as a primary case study.

Contrary to traditional views that college tennis delays a professional career, the modern US collegiate system offers elite, fully funded infrastructure, including world-class physical therapy, specialised strength coaches, video analysis and high-level weekly competition against players who regularly transition onto the ATP Challenger Tour.

“College tennis in the US... the level is not like people think what college tennis is about. In India college tennis is not big, not mostly anywhere in the world. But in the US, the level is very high. The top guys in almost all the top teams are consistently competing in ATP Challengers, winning Futures, playing tournaments, so the level over there is really high. So I'm getting matches every week playing with guys who are like top 200, top 300 in the world,” he shared.

“In my school, we had facilities, a lot of courts, a proper gym, recovery, food, diet—everything is like sorted out for you the whole four years, right? And we have coaches like Tony Brisky and Brian Becker who was top 50 when he was playing, so we have a whole set of experienced coaches and physios and doctors and facilities. It's a really good path to get better in tennis for sure,” Dhakshineswar added.

Beyond physical facilities, modern professional tennis demands extreme mental resilience. On the pro tour, points average only 4 to 10 seconds, meaning players make dozens of critical decisions under pressure every set. Dhakshineswar highlighted the ability to immediately erase mistakes as the primary mental separator between lower-tier players and top-100 veterans.

“Physically being fit is a big thing in sports... but as long as you keep your body healthy, the more matches you play, the more experience you would get 'cause you'll be in different situations, in different conditions, in different countries. Eventually, you will learn how to handle and manage those situations.

“In tennis, almost everyone can play really well, but the tiny difference between the top players and the players outside of 100, I would say, is the mental aspect. It depends on who can bounce back from disappointment quick, right? 'Cause the points get done in like 10 seconds max. So if you lose the point, you got to go to the next point like it never happened. Whoever resets fast is better on court,” he added.

The Roger Federer effect

Every athlete's tactical philosophy is shaped by early childhood inspirations. For Dhakshineswar, watching Roger Federer provided the benchmark for fluid movement and court presence. However, away from the gruelling schedule of the tour, he prioritises a quiet, grounded personal life back in Chennai to prevent mental burnout during long stretches on the road.

“I just grew up watching him play, and like obviously, like everyone loves Roger [Federer], right? He's so elegant, makes it look easy, classy, nice guy off court, everyone wants to be like him. I just fell in love with tennis just watching him play,” Dhakshineshwar shared.

Looking closely at the playing surface at the Olympic Tennis Court in Seoul, Dhakshineswar detailed how the newly laid courts will impact strategy. The combination of cool outdoor temperatures and slow hard courts means heavy baseline grinding will be required, rendering fast winners much harder to come by.

“They put new courts on, and yeah, they're pretty slow courts, I would say—not very bouncy. The balls are also a little slow, so slow conditions. The weather is not that hot, so the ball doesn't go through. Same thing, like you just got to get used to the conditions. You cannot complain 'cause the opponent is also playing with the same conditions,” the youngster shared.

Team strategy: Managing momentum and roster adjustments

In a five-match Davis Cup tie, securing the opening singles rubber provides a massive psychological edge, allowing subsequent players to compete with greater freedom. Conversely, falling behind early forces teams into high-pressure comeback scenarios. Dhakshineswar emphasised that maintaining individual focus on one's own match is the best way to support the broader team structure.

“Obviously, if we get the first win, it eases our mind a little bit, 'cause you know you have a point on the table and you can go out there and play a little bit more freer. That gives a really big advantage. But coming down from a point also, it's tough 'cause tennis, again, is a long game, right? Given there are more matches to play, I just step in on the court and focus on my point, which I can gain for Team India,” he noted.

Meanwhile, India's strategy was dealt a late blow when experienced doubles specialist Yuki Bhambri was forced to withdraw due to a thigh injury. Bhambri’s absence places greater responsibility on India's remaining doubles combinations. However, Dhakshineswar remains confident in India's bench strength, which features proven top-100 tour competitors like Sriram Balaji and Anirudh Chandrasekar.

“Yuki being not here, he's an experienced player, right? He's been playing in the Davis Cup for a long time, he's a really good player. But also, we have a strong team, like we have the depth. 'Cause given Balaji, Anirudh, everyone's still in the top 100, they've been playing really good tennis as well. So we've been practising, playing, moving stuff around, playing with everyone to see how it works... and see who can play on the match day,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Indian users can watch the Davis Cup live on Veto.

Also Read: