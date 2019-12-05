Ananya Panday wants to marry Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is all over the news these days for her upcoming comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress is busy promoting the film on various platforms along with co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. The film is going to release on 6 December. Recently, during an interview, Ananya was asked about the actor she would like to marry and without blinking an eye, she named Salman Khan.

Ananya Panday said, “I would want Salman Sir as my Pati because I really feel like he’s been a Pati who’s not married and he was in Judwaa, so he’ll be my Woh also.” Not just Ananya, there are many other actresses who want to romance the superstar on the big screen. Check out the video here-

AS a part of her promotions, Ananya also appeared on Bigg Boss 13 which is hosted by Salman Khan. Recalling her experience, she said, "So, finally when I went to ‘Bigg Boss 13' for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh' promotions, I was so much in awe I couldn't speak much. I was like, is this for real? I was overwhelmed to see Salman Khan sir in real life! I was like… am I really here on the set of Bigg Boss, a show that I have seen so many years!"

