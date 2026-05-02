Where is Sairat actress Rinku Rajguru now? Marathi actress's new look surprises fans | Watch

New Delhi:

Released in 2016, the Marathi film Sairat depicts the casteism prevalent in society. The film's storyline centered on how deeply this social issue could impact an innocent love story. Rinku Rajguru played the lead role in the film. Audiences in the Hindi speaking belt also embraced the movie. Recently, the film's lead actress Rinku Rajguru was seen at an event where her new look surprised many fans and social media users.

Short hair and a transformed face

When audiences first saw Rinku Rajguru in Sairat 10 years ago, she appeared quite innocent and youthful. However, her face now looks more toned and the actress has also opted for shorter hair. Yet the same bubbly charm she had a decade ago still remains.

After seeing the viral video of Rinku, many fans praised her new look. At the same time, some users were not very impressed with her new style.

Watch the video here:

Sairat's box office performance

Sairat (2016), which was made by Nagraj Manjule and starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, became a classic blockbuster in Marathi cinema. The film cost around Rs 4 crore to make but earned the producers a profit of about Rs 100 crore to 110 crore globally, becoming one of the most lucrative movies produced in India. At the time of its release, the movie Sairat became the highest-grossing Marathi movie and had a very successful run at the box office, clocking more than 100 days.

Janhvi's debut film was based on Sairat

The film Sairat was later remade as Dhadak. Through this film, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut. Dhadak was released in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter playing the lead role opposite her. Like Sairat, Dhadak also received strong response from audiences.

Rinku Rajguru's next Marathi film

On the work front, Rinku Rajguru is currently working on several Marathi films. Her upcoming projects include Khillar and Pinga. Last year, she was also seen in the Marathi film Punha Ekda Sade Made.

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