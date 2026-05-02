Patriot box office collection: Mammootty-Mohanlal's film becomes this year's biggest Malayalam opener

New Delhi:

Mammootty and Mohanlal's film, Patriot, hit theaters worldwide on May 1, 2026. The film witnessed a spectacular opening day at the box office. There was immense buzz surrounding the movie even before its release. Now, following its release, the film has garnered impressive earnings, not just in India but across the globe, and has officially become the biggest Malayalam opener of 2026.

First-day collections

According to Sacnilk, Patriot earned Rs 29.37 crore at the global box office on its first day. Meanwhile, within India, the film collected Rs 9.80 crore. Notably, the film was allotted 2,600 shows across India.

The film had already demonstrated its immense popularity during the advance booking phase, when its pre-booking revenue reached nearly Rs 10 crore. In other words, the film had already raked in approximately Rs 10 crore solely through advance bookings. Patriot has created the biggest splash in Kerala; in this single state alone, the film earned Rs 8 crore on its opening day. The remainder of the earnings came from other states.

Earnings on Day 2

Patriot has maintained its momentum on its second day as well, and according to early trends, the film continues to perform strongly today. As per Sacnilk, on the second day, the film had already earned approximately Rs 2.54 so far.

With this, the film's total gross collection has reached Rs 11.60 crore, while its net collection in India stands at Rs 10 crore. So far, an occupancy rate of over 23% has been recorded across 251 shows, a performance considered to be quite respectable. About the film 'Patriot'

It is worth noting that, in addition to Mammootty and Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban also appear in lead roles in the film.

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