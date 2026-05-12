'Whistles to you': Actor Vishal reacts after Tamil Nadu CM Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor shops

New Delhi:

Vijay has made a strong start to his tenure as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. In his very first official order after taking office, Vijay announced the closure of 717 liquor shops located within 500 metres of temples, schools, and bus stands across the state. The move came just two days after Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister in a grand swearing-in ceremony held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. On Tuesday, actor Vishal took to X (formerly Twitter) and praised the move.

What did Vishal tell Vijay?

Vishal praised Vijay’s decision to close 717 liquor shops. The actor, who has shared a close friendship with Vijay since their college days, posted a heartfelt video message applauding the new Chief Minister for the move. “Kudos to you, whistles to you. Hats off to you. Dear CM Joseph Vijay avargal. Thank you for the announcement to close 717 wine shops, especially the ones near schools. What a move,” Vishal wrote along with the video.

In his post, Vishal also highlighted concerns regarding the presence of TASMAC shops near schools and said many girl students had reportedly faced harassment because of them. “God bless you dearest #Vijay. #ThalapathyVijay #CMJosephVijay. I salute you and your government today,” he added. Take a look:

Vijay's big win in the Tamil Nadu Elections

Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as a major force in the assembly elections by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Vijay himself won from two constituencies.

Although TVK fell short of the majority mark of 118, the Indian National Congress, which secured five seats, extended immediate support to the party. Later, support also came from the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and Indian Union Muslim League, each of which had won two seats.

With the backing of these parties, Vijay comfortably crossed the majority mark and formed the government in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: 'Love is always louder': Trisha Krishnan shares cryptic post after Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu CM