'Love is always louder': Trisha Krishnan shares cryptic post after Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu CM

New Delhi:

Trisha Krishnan has shared her first post after she was seen attending actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay's oath ceremony as he takes the chair as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Trisha wrote about "love" in her caption as she posted photos from Sunday's event.

What did Trisha Krishnan post?

Trisha Krishnan, who has worked in over 5 films with Vijay, wore a beautiful teal-blue saree with a golden-embroidered blouse. With flowers in her hair, choker and earrings, the actress was one of the highlights from Sunday afternoon. In the caption, she wrote, "The love is always louder Thank you to my favourite goto people", not indicating who the caption is for. Take a look:

Visibly emotional Trisha Krishnan at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony

During Vijay's oath-taking ceremony, Trisha was visibly emotional. Many of her videos were going viral. In one of the viral videos from the ceremony, Trisha appeared to struggle to hold back tears as she listened to the newly sworn-in Chief Minister address the gathering.

Trisha was also seen interacting warmly with Vijay’s family during the event, including his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar. Several clips of their interaction quickly surfaced online. In the videos, Trisha greeted Shoba as she arrived at the venue and shared a brief hug with her before taking her seat in the front row.

How many films have Trisha and Vijay worked in?

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan remain one of the most beloved on-screen pairings in Tamil cinema. Over the years, the duo has shared screen space in several popular films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and most recently Leo.

Interestingly, all of these films performed well at the box office and received appreciation for the chemistry between the two stars, making them a fan-favourite duo across generations.

Also read: Trisha Krishnan shows her inked finger after casting vote, pairs it with Vijay's Ghilli track