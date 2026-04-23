Trisha Krishnan shows her inked finger after casting vote, pairs it with Vijay's Ghilli track

New Delhi:

Actress Trisha Krishnan was clicked in Chennai earlier today, on April 23, as she stepped out in the city to cast her vote at the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. The 42-year-old actress chose a green co-ord set for her public appearance. Soon after, she took to social media to flaunt her inked finger. She chose the song Arjunar Villu from her 2004 superhit film Ghilli, co-starring Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan flaunts inked finger with a Ghilli song

Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself, wherein she is seen flexing her inked finger. She posted the same with a song from her 2004 film with Thalapathy Vijay. She used a finger and an evil eye emoji on Instagram for the post. For the unversed, Vijay also cast his vote earlier today. He is also a candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency.

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, others cast their votes today

Several prominent leaders and public figures were seen at polling booths early in the day. These included Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, along with actors Rajinikanth and Dhurv Vikram.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections 2026 are being conducted in a single phase today. In contrast, West Bengal will see polling held in two phases, with the second phase scheduled for April 29. The counting of votes for both states will take place on May 4.

Voting is underway across all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The key contest is between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as its allies. While the DMK is relying on its welfare track record, the AIADMK-led NDA is looking to stage a return.

Also read: Photos: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay cast their votes at Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026