Vijay's Varisu leaked videos cause trouble, makers resort to strict no cellphone policy on set

Vijay is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. Every movie the Tamil actor is part of generates huge buzz among the fans. Now, Vijay's popularity is also causing trouble for the makers of his upcoming film Varisu as videos from the shoot location are being leaked online and being shared widely among the fan clubs. After a couple of leak incidents, it is expected that the makers of Varisu will be resorting to a very strict no cellphone policy while on set. This is one way that can prevent shoot footage and details from leaking on social media while filming continues.

Varisu leaked footage viral on social media

Varisu has been filming in Hyderabad. The shoot in the city has been continuing at a smooth pace. However, leaked footage from the set has caused trouble for the makers. After several leak incidents, another, supposedly crucial scene, has been filmed on the set and leaked online. the new video The video portrays Prabhu playing the role of a doctor and actor Sarathkumar who plays Vijay’s father in the film is seen on a stretcher in the hospital. This new video comes as a shock to the makers. They are reportedly worried about the footage leak from the film which has been happening quite frequently.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay's video leaked from Varisu set

Before the video featuring actors Sarathkumar and Prabhu, other leaked scenes showed the lead pair of Varisu, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay in action. The clip started to go viral quickly with many fan clubs sharing the scenes on social media. A fight scene too had also leaked featuring Vijay at a dock. To avoid any future mishaps over leaked video and footage from the film set, the movie makers are planning to implement a strict no-cellphone policy inside the sets of Varisu shooting spots. Such measures are quite common in film locations in every film industry.

Varisu movie details

Varisu will be Vijay's next release after 2022's Beast featuring the actor opposite Pooja Hegde. The bilingual, which is Vijay's 66th film, is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-directed by Rambabu Kongarapi. Expectations from this film, which has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen, are huge. It will hit screens for Pongal 2023. The film's title Varisu means 'Successor' or 'Heir' in Tamil. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen.

Here are some of the official looks of Vijay from Varisu.

