Tamannaah Bhatia to star opposite Rajinikanth as lead actress in Jailer? Here's what we know

Tammannaah Bhatia is one of the most loved actresses in the south industry. The actress has also been able to leave a mark in Bollywood. As per latest reports, she has been roped in for director Nelson Dilipkumar's much-awaited action entertainer Jailer, featuring the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard. In fact, the only actress to have confirmed her presence in the project is Ramya Krishnan, who is believed to have told a publication that she had begun working on the film from August 10.

Work on this film is progressing on a specially erected jail set in a Hyderabad studio. Well-known stylist Aalim Hakim has been roped in to create the superstar's look for this film.

A tweet put out by the popular stylist confirmed that he was indeed working on the superstar's look. Posting a picture of himself with Rajinikanth on July 24, Aalim had tweeted, "An innovative day at work with our one and only King! Sir RAJNIKANTH!"

Recently, Rajinikanth confirmed that he will start shooting for the film on either 15th or 22nd of August. The makers of the film had recently revealed the title for the film with a poster. According to the poster, 'Jailer' would be an action drama with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Despite negative reviews, Nelson Dilipkumar's previous film 'Beast,' starring Vijay, earned well at the box office, so hopes for 'Jailer' are high.

The film, which will be Rajinikanth's 169th, is being produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures who is known for giving big hits with Rajinikanth like Enthiran and Sivaji and has Anirudh scoring its music. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu have all been said to be in talks for crucial roles. Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar has also revealed that he is working on the film and that his parts with Rajinikanth will be shot in Bengaluru or Mysuru.

Other members of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced by the unit.

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has Nagashekar's directorial romantic drama Gurthunda Seethakalam, Madhur Bhandarkar's film Babli Bouncer and Arunima Sharma's web series Jee Karda in her kitty.

