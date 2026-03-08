Vijay Deverakonda's little fan asks why she wasn't invited to their wedding, here's how actor responded

New Delhi:

Telugu actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently got married in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. After returning to Hyderabad, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception, where they invited prominent celebrities from the film fraternity.

Following their wedding, they even distributed sweets and had a special lunch with fans. However, recently, a young fan of Vijay Deverakonda made a video asking him why she hadn't been invited to his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna. The video of the little fan has gone viral on the internet after Vijay himself reacted to it. Read on to see what he said.

Here's how Vijay Deverakonda responded to his young fan

Vijay Deverakonda himself responded to it by commenting on the video. He wrote in Telugu, "Bujjithallii.. intiki pilustha lunch ki.. Nee favourite food and sweets naku cheppu, anni intlo cheppinchi manchiga thindamu," which loosely translates in English as, "Bujjithalli… I’ll call you home for lunch. Tell me your favourite food and sweets, and we’ll have them all at home and eat properly." Take a look at his reaction below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @URS_LUCKYTHALLI)Screengrab showing Vijay Deverakonda's reply to a young fan.

Take a look at the video of Vijay Deverakonda's fan below:

What was Rashmika Mandanna's reaction?

In addition to Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the video uploaded by the little fan. She reshared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Aiyooooo!! Neeku special ga intlo chepiddam! (sic)."

(Image Source : RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM STORY)Screengrab taken from Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story

On March 4, sharing a video glimpse from their reception evening, Vijay and Rashmika wrote, "The Reception Evening These past two weeks have been joyous. Every day, every event, every moment, and every person has filled us with love. Biggest hugs and kisses, and our gratitude With love, Vijay & Rashmika :) (sic)."

