'My magical May…': Trisha Krishnan celebrates 'one more for the win' amid Karuppu's success

New Delhi:

Trisha Krishnan has had a "magical May," and she wrote about the same in a new post on Instagram. She posted behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from Karuppu shoot and wrote a message that several fans thought was cryptic. For the unversed, the actress was in the spotlight in the first week of May for attending Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as Tamil Nadu CM. On May 15, her film with Suriya, Karuppu, was released.

What did Trisha Krishnan write?

Trisha posted several BTS glimpses from Karuppu shoot with Suriya. She expressed her gratitude in the caption by writing, "My magical May said,one more for the win Just God things." Take a look:

In the comment box, fans wrote, "Everything was good until i checked caption", "One thing about you - God always shows up", "I know what she meant in the caption, but I can’t prove it", "Awwww my cutie trish", "When talent meets destiny, beautiful things happen, "Wishing u endless success and happiness always My Queenyyyyyy", "Caption vera podu kah chaik", and others.

When Trisha Krishnan accidentally posed next to Vijay's poster

Trisha Krishnan kept it casual for the first day first show of Karuppu, stepping out in a simple black T-shirt, denims and glasses. After the screening, she stopped outside the venue to pose for pictures, seemingly unaware that a huge poster of Vijay was standing right behind her.

Fans were quick to spot the detail, and clips from the moment soon started making the rounds on social media. While it looked completely accidental, the unexpected frame left fans excited, with many calling it the “perfect coincidence” in the comments.

Thalapathy Vijay had also approved special permission for morning shows of Karuppu on May 14; however, the film faced a day's delay in release and finally hit the theatres on May 15. The film has been performing strongly at the box office.

Also read: Karuppu: Trisha Krishnan accidentally clicks photos next to Thalapathy Vijay poster, video goes viral