Thalapathy Vijay-starrer GOAT’s Hindi version not released in national chains? Here's where you can watch it

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT is finally out in cinemas globally. However, the audience who were looking to watch the actioner in Hindi are not finding much shows in their nearby cinemas. What is the reason behind less number of screens for GOAT's Hindi version and why the film is not released in national chains like PVR, INOX and Cinepolis? Check out this space and find out where and how can you watch the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer in cinemas.

Why GOAT is not available in national chains?

National chains of theatres like PVR, INOX and Cinepolis have not released GOAT. The reason behind this was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday, a day ahead of the film's release. In his Instagram post, he mentioned that the national chains have, for quite some time, adhered to a policy requiring ALL new Hindi movies to maintain an 8-week gap between their theatrical release and their premiere on OTT platforms.

Where can you watch GOAT in Hindi?

Although GOAT is not released in these national chains but one can watch the Thalapathy's latest film in other cinema chains. For example, if you live in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, ticket booking app BookMyShow is showing these theatres with following shows for Friday, September 6, 2024.

Image Source : BOOKMYSHOWGOAT's Hindi version in available in Noida, Uttar Pradesh

About the film

GOAT is reportedly made on a massive budget of around Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films produced in 2024. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Amir, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran Vasudevan and Akilan.

