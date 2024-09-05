Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. After IC 814, director Anubhav Sinha gets trolled again for his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra One's THIS scene

After IC 814, director Anubhav Sinha gets trolled again for his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra One's THIS scene

The controversy around IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack was not even over and now its director is again getting trolled for one of his films, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Check out the full story.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2024 13:36 IST
Anubhav Sinha
Image Source : X Director Anubhav Sinha

Director Anubhav Sinha, who is currently facing backlash for his latest show IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, is again getting trolled for one of his film. The film is 2011 release and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra.One. On X (previously called Twitter), many users are trolling the director for one of its scene wherein Shah Rukh Khan's character Shekhar Subramaniam dies after getting attacked by Ra One and his family is in grief. The scene is from the song 'Bhare Naina', where SRK is shown inside a casket and is being taken for burial and after a few shots, Kareena (his wife in the film) is immersing his ashes into a river along with their son.

Anubhav Sinha brutally trolled for Ra One's scene

One user named Siddharth Gauraha shared still of these scene and wrote, ''Shahrukh Khan was given a burial funeral in the 'Ra. One' movie And Kareena Kapoor immersed his ashes. The director was Anubhav Sinha  Now Leftists are calling him a genuine story teller.''

Another user wrote, ''In Ra One SRK ( Shekhar) was killed and he was given a Christian burial. Later on Kareena Immersing his ashes into River. This shows the knowledge of great Anubhav Sinha.''

Not only Ra One, Anubhav Sinha is also being trolled for his 2018 release Mulk. One user wrote, ''Anubhav Sinha, the maker of #IC814, is a serial habitual offender and always tries to portray Muslims as victims.  In his film #Mulk, he portrayed a Muslim family as victims of Hindus atrocities. Actor Ashutosh Rana destroyed  Anubhav Sinha's propaganda that Terrorism Has No Rligion ....  in a Courtroom Debate.''

For those late to the story, IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack premiered on Netflix on August 29, 2024 and soon after its release it landed in trouble and controversies. The six-episode series made headlines for naming two out of five hijackers as Hindu Gods, Bhola and Shankar. Later, Netflix updated its disclaimer and added the real names and code names of all the hijackers. But a section of social media users still claims that this updated disclaimer is being shown in the Indian region only and not in the overseas. It is interesting to see how the things unfold and what will be the future of the Netflix series and its creators.

Also Read: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix updates opening disclaimer of series amid hijackers' names controversy

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement