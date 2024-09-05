KBC16: When Manu Bhaker shared athletic tips with Amitabh Bachchan on how to become a champion | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat in KBC16.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, will feature special guests on the special Teachers' Day episode on Thursday. In the episode number 19, Oylmpic medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat will join the host on the hot seat. The show will air on September 5 on SonyTV and the channel has shared several promos of the upcoming shows on its official Instagram handle. In one of the promos, Manu Bhaker is seen sharing her secret of being an Olympic champion with Amitabh Bachchan. Check out how Big B responded.

Watch the promo:

In the promo, the host is heard asking Manu that for practicing is there any special technique to improve performance. In reply, the Olympic medalist said, ''Ek breathing pattern ye hai ki 4 second aap inhale karo, 8 second aap exhale karo.'' Big B then says, ''Hum bhi practice karenge isko.'' After completing the practice, the host says, ''Bann gaye hum champion.''

In another promo, Manu is seen complimenting Amitabh Bachchan by saying that he is so famous not only in India but whenever she is in abroad, people immediately recognises our country with him and Shah Rukh Khan.

Among several other promos, another one features Manu Bhaker recreating Big B's popular dialogue from his 2000 release, Mohabbatein. After Manu's recreates the 'Parampara, Pratishtha, aur Anshashan' dialogue in front the actor, following which the audience including the host gave a round of applause to her.

Manu Bhaker at 2024 Paris Olympics

India's shooter Manu Bhaker has created history becoming the first-ever Indian after independence to win two medals in a single Olympic Games. Manu clinched a Bronze at the Paris Olympics in the 10m air pistol mixed team event and the other one at an individual event.

