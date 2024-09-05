GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay-starrer, released in cinemas: These 5 cameos in movie will surprise you

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thalapathy Vijay's film is released in Hindi in selected cinemas in North India.

Greatest Of All Time, popularly known as GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is finally pout in cinemas today, September 5, 2024. The movie has garnered mostly mixed to positive reviews from film critics and the audience. However, those people who have watched the early shows and the first shows of the actioner have shared a few spoilers about the cameo appearances in the film. As per posts on X (previously called Twitter), these five interesting cameos in GOAT will surely surprise you. Check them out.

Cameos in GOAT:

Actress Trisha Krishnan appears in Greatest Of All Time in a special song titled 'Matta' and the fans couldn't stop themselves from expressing their excitement on social media. Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni also appeared in the film in one of the scenes featuring an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

The other cameos in the film include Shivakartikeyan, YG Mahendran and an AI version of the late actor Captain Vikayakanth.

More deets about the film

Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT is reportedly made on a massive budget of around Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films produced in 2024. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Amir, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran Vasudevan and Akilan.

GOAT is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and its music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. As per Sacnilk, the film has already sold nearly 1 million tickets for Day 1 in advance bookings.

With less than a day to go before the theatrical release, The GOAT has crossed Rs 50 crores in advance booking collection worldwide, making it Vijay's second back-to-back film to score this short of pre-sales after blockbuster Leo last year.

