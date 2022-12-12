SS Rajamouli's RRR bags dual nomination in Golden Globe Awards 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@OSCARNOYUKUE Still from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus movie RRR seems unstoppable in breaking records. This time again the movie has gained the spotlight by securing dual nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The movie has bagged two nominations under the Best Foreign Film category and the Best Original Song category. Earlier the movie was honored with the Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Golden Globe Awards congratulated the nominees. "Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes," the tweet read.

In another tweet, Golden Globes announced, "Best Original Song – Motion Picture--Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)".

RRR's Naatu Naatu song will compete with Where the Crawdads Sing' Carolina, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio's Ciao Papa, Top Gun: Maverick's Hold My Hand, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lift Me Up.

This announcement made fans and netizens gaga over the big procurement. A user wrote, "We as Indians are pRRRoud, pRRRoud and pRRRoud unbelievable achivement by our own TELUGU CINEMA by bagging 2 nominations at #GoldenGlobes.We bow to your MARVEL." Even filmmaker Shekhar Kapur congratulated and wrote, "The path to the Oscars for RRR becomes clearer. But I still don’t get why the Golden Globes hold on to a category called ‘Best film in a non English language? RRR deserves to be in the best film category. Period. Congratulations."

Released theatrically in March, "RRR" raised over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.

