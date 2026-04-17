Shiva Rajkumar recreates Akshaye Khanna's Fa9la hook step from Dhurandhar at a party, video goes viral

New Delhi:

Kannada superstar-politician Shiva Rajkumar seems to love Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar films, and he recently showed it in the most fun way possible. At a party, the actor was seen grooving to the viral Fa9la track by Flipperachi, recreating Akshaye Khanna’s viral hook step from the track.

Also read: Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar entry song Fa9la is the new Jamal Kudu: Here's what the lyrics mean

Shiva Rajkumar grooves to Fa9la track

A video shared by Instagram user Kumar Gowda KS, reportedly from his birthday celebration, captures Shiva Rajkumar in high spirits. Dressed in a striped shirt and jeans, the actor, all smiles, hits the dance floor. With Fa9la playing in the background, he effortlessly picked up Akshaye’s signature moves, as others around him cheered on.

Friends cheer him on, whistle, and soon join in, turning the moment into a lively celebration. At one point, Shiva is also seen holding his wife Geetha’s hand. Several guests can be spotted recording the moment on their phones, clearly enjoying the impromptu performance. Watch it here:

When Shiva Rajkumar praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar

This isn’t the first time Shiva Rajkumar has expressed his admiration for the Dhurandhar films. When Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on March 19, he penned on X (formerly Twitter): “Durandhar: The Revenge is absolutely fantastic! Loved every bit of it. @RanveerOfficial is brilliant, and the music by @shashwatology, especially the use of vintage songs leaves a lasting impact. Huge respect to @AdityaDharFilms for his conviction and craft. The lengths a soldier goes for patriotism makes the soul of the film. Congratulations to the entire team (clapping emoji) #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge.”

Responding to his message, Aditya Dhar wrote, “Grateful for your kind words Sir. It truly means a lot coming from you. Your support encourages us to keep telling stories with honesty and conviction. Thank you for the love.”

On the work front, Shiva Rajkumar will be next seen in Ram Charan's Peddi. The film, which was previously slated for release on April 30, will now hit the screens in June 2026.

Also read: Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Pratik reveals Sanjay Dutt offered jalebis after brutal encounter scene