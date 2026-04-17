Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Pratik reveals Sanjay Dutt offered jalebis after brutal encounter scene

New Delhi:

Pratik played Shirani Baloch's nephew, Shahbaz, in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Pratik opened up about his experience working on the film, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into its intense shoot, and his first encounter with Sanjay Dutt, who played Pakistani police officer Chaudhry Aslam Khan in the film. He revealed that the actor offered them jalebis after shooting the brutal encounter scene.

Dhurandhar actor Pratik recalls first day on sets

Recalling his first day on set, the actor revealed that he shot one of the most brutal sequences right at the start - the one where he is killed by Sanjay Dutt's character in an encounter. “That was my first day of shoot,” he said, adding that the sequence was filmed in Amritsar during the film’s initial schedule.

He shared that much of the cast was kept in the dark about the film’s storyline while shooting. “We were still in the dark. We had no idea what the film was about or what was happening… before the first part released, we had no idea what the story was,” he said, noting that only after the film’s release did they fully understand the narrative.

Pratik had high praise for director Aditya Dhar’s vision. “Amazing story, amazing build-up, amazing writing,” he said, highlighting the film’s unique storytelling approach. He also pointed out that Dhurandhar relies more on visuals than dialogue. “It’s such a loud film, yet there are very few dialogues… it’s more about visuals, about eyes,” he explained.

Watch Pratik's exclusive interview with India TV here:

First day, first scene: Shooting a brutal death in extreme cold

Talking about how he landed the role, the actor revealed he received the call while working on a pitch deck in December 2024. “I was actually working on a pitch deck… and it was December. I was like, how do I even ask for leave?” he said. His first schedule began on December 17 in Amritsar.

The shoot itself came with its own challenges, especially the harsh winter. “It was insanely cold—around 3 to 4 degrees. I can’t handle that kind of cold,” he recalled, adding that he had to layer up immediately after landing. The actor also described undergoing prosthetics for his role. “I had scars… bleeding, marks on my neck and hands—like I had been beaten up,” he said, noting that he still had little idea about the scene until he reached the set.

Once briefed, the direction was clear and intense. “You know you’re going to die… the person killing you will have no remorse… so try your best to survive,” he recalled being told.

Pratik on shooting encounter scene with Sanjay Dutt

One of the most memorable moments for him was sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt for the first time. “It was the first time I met him... I was just trying to absorb everything he was doing,” he said. He admitted that even during a high-intensity scene, he struggled to keep a straight face. “Even in that intense scene, I just felt like laughing [because of how unreal it all felt]. It’s a coping mechanism for me,” he shared.

Describing Dutt’s on-screen presence, he said, “He had that rage in his eyes,” but was quick to add that off-camera, the veteran actor was warm and generous. “Off-camera, he’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met.”

He also shared a lighter moment from the set. “In Amritsar, Gurdas Ram’s jalebis are famous… [Sanju] Baba personally offered us jalebis… he told us he enjoyed working with us,” he said.

Reflecting on the experience overall, the actor praised the authenticity of performances and casting. “You forget you’re watching Sanjay Dutt. You feel like you’re watching the character,” he noted.

The film, which has emerged as a major success, continues to be praised for its 'peak detailing' and performances.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films, as a franchise, have crossed Rs 3000 crore globally.

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