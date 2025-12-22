Salaar 2 not cancelled; makers share poster featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj as they tease intense sequel The production team of Salaar on Monday released poster and teaser featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, officially confirming that the next chapter, titled Shouryaanga Parvam, is coming soon. Take a look here.

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated sequel to Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar, titled Salaar 2: Shouryaanga Parvam, has not been cancelled. On the occasion of Salaar's second anniversary, the makers on Monday, December 22, 2025, shared a poster and teaser, confirming the sequel.

Earlier, rumours had circulated suggesting that the sequel had been shelved, sparking speculation among fans. For the caption, they wrote, "2 years ago, a storm was unleashed.The world witnessed #Salaar in full fury Fuelled by your love, the journey marches on…The next chapter unfolds with Shouryaanga Parvam. #Salaar2 (sic)."

Sharing the teaser, makers wrote, "2 YEARS since the madness of #SalaarCeaseFire stormed cinemas worldwide. And even now, the rage, the #Salaar spirit, remains unstoppable. Forever grateful for all the love The war begins soon with #Salaar2 (sic)."

About Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

For the unversed, the Telugu action epic film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire hit the big screens on December 22, 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Karthikeya Dev, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and others in key roles.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 announced: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar to face Tabu's wrath yet again in 'aakhri hissa'