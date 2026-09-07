Dulquer Salmaan wishes Mammootty on his 75th birthday, calls him 'safest place in the world'

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty's son, has extended heartfelt birthday wishes on the veteran actor's 75th birthday today, September 7. Mohanlal, Mammootty's contemporary, also shared birthday greetings.

How did Dulquer Salmaan wish his father, Mammootty, on his birthday?

Every year, Dulquer posts the most heartfelt wishes for his father. This time too, he took to Instagram and posted a photo with Mammootty. In the caption, he wrote, "My safest place in the world! Then. Now. Always. Happiest birthday Pa. Love you mostest. #bestestever #milestonebirthday #foreveryoung #mydaddystrongest." Take a look:

Mohanlal wishes Mammootty

Mohanlal wished the veteran actor by posting a photo, along with heartfelt birthday greetings. He wrote, "Happy birthday dear Ichakka! Wishing you good health, happiness, and continued success always."

Mammootty recently won his fourth National Award for Bramayugam

The 72nd National Film Awards brought another major honour for Mammootty. The veteran actor shared the Best Actor award with Kartik Aaryan, who won for his performance in Chandu Champion. Mammootty was recognised for his role in the 2024 film Bramayugam.

The win adds another National Award to Mammootty's long and celebrated career. Known for taking on very different roles, the actor received widespread praise for his performance in the 2024 period horror film.

Mammootty's haunting performance in Bramayugam

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam is set in 17th-century Kerala and follows Mammootty's mysterious character Kodumon Potti, a feudal landlord who becomes central to the story. Shot entirely in black and white, the film takes a different approach to horror. Instead of relying heavily on jump scares, it builds tension through its atmosphere and psychological elements. Mammootty's performance was one of the biggest talking points after the film's release.

Released in February 2024, Bramayugam received strong reviews from both critics and audiences. It also emerged as one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 27.85 crore net in India and crossed Rs 56 crore in worldwide gross.

After its theatrical run, Bramayugam made its digital debut on Sony LIV, allowing audiences to watch Mammootty's National Award-winning performance from home.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Dhanush's Om: Chapter 1. He will also be seen in Nithish Sahadev's Mela.

Also read:

72nd National Film Awards Winners: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam get top honours | Full list