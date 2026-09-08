Mohanlal's Operation Ganga gets military expertise as Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar joins team

Mohanlal's upcoming film, Operation Ganga, is currently being shot and has already created buzz with its subject and cast. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, the film is inspired by India's Operation Ganga evacuation mission during the 2022 Russia-Ukraine war. To ensure the film's authenticity remains intact, the makers have roped in real-life Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar as the military adviser.

Operation Ganga brings in real-life military adviser for authentic action sequences

The story of Operation Ganga focuses on the large-scale evacuation of Indian citizens, including thousands of students, who were stranded in Ukraine during the war. The film aims to present the rescue mission as a story of courage, strategy and survival.

For this, the makers have brought Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar on board as the military adviser. She will help with the combat manoeuvres and military sequences in the film. Her involvement is expected to add more realism to the rescue and action scenes. She also brings experience from projects such as Operation Safed Sagar, Border 2 and Fighter.

The technical team also includes cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, known for Pushpa 1 & 2. Rajeevan, who has worked on GOAT, Meiyazhagan, Amaran and Kathanar, is the production designer. Action director Sea Young Oh, known for Dhurandhar and Kill, is also part of the project.

Operation Ganga stars Mohanlal in the lead, with Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain in key roles. Shashwat Sachdev, who recently worked on the pan-Indian hit Dhurandhar, is composing the music.

Mohanlal's Operation Ganga has a strong technical team

The film's crew includes editor Shameer Mohammed and sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, who has worked on Dhurandhar, Uri, 3 Idiots and Padmaavat. K. V. Sanjit, known for his work on Kantara, is the VFX supervisor.

Lokah Costume Director Melvy J, makeup artist Ronex Xavier and production controller Rinny Divakar are also part of the team.

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, the film has Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen as co-producers, while Krishnamoorthy serves as executive producer.

The film's release details have been kept under wraps and are expected to be announced only later.

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