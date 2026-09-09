Yash's Toxic records its lowest yet at the box office on Day 14 | Details

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continued its theatrical run with a modest collection on Day 14. Yash's film recorded its lowest-ever sum as it neared two weeks in theatres. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and others.

How much did Toxic earn on Day 14?

The Yash-led film earned Rs 0.73 crore in India on Tuesday, September 8, taking its total India net collection to Rs 247.23 crore. The film recorded 1,290 shows on its second Tuesday, with an overall occupancy of 18.7%.

Toxic box office collection enters third week

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups had a strong opening week, collecting Rs 239.30 crore in India. However, its collections have slowed considerably in the second week as the film continues its theatrical run.

On Day 14, the Kannada version earned Rs 0.48 crore from 603 shows, recording 15% occupancy. The Hindi version added Rs 0.25 crore from 687 shows, with an occupancy of 22%.

Toxic entered Rs 100 crore club on Day 1

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened with Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. The film then collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3. The film saw a significant drop in numbers since its second day in theatres.

Its first week ended with a collection of Rs 239.30 crore. With the latest figures, the film has now taken its India net collection to Rs 247.23 crore.

Will there be a Toxic Part 2?

A sequel to Toxic appears unlikely based on how the film ends. Yash plays a double role in the film, with the trailer already revealing that one of his characters appears in a younger avatar as his son, Ticket.

This has sparked speculation about whether Ticket could carry the story forward in a possible Toxic Part 2. However, there has been no official confirmation of a sequel so far. Neither Yash nor the makers have announced plans to continue the story with another instalment. The film is backed by KVN Productions, with Yash as a co-producer.

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