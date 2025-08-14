Coolie X review: Rajinikanth roars, but did the film hit or miss? Fans react Coolie X review is here! Rajinikanth’s Deva, Nagarjuna’s villain, and Aamir Khan’s cameo spark buzz on X with a mix of praise and criticism.

New Delhi:

‘Coolie’ has officially entered the cinematic arena. For the longest time, the fans were awaiting the release. Finally, the X reviews of 'Coolie' are out, and it is exciting.

Starring the superstar himself, Rajinikanth, alongside Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan (in a cameo), Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was among the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. Now that it's out, Coolie X reviews are flooding in, and opinions are deeply divided.

'Coolie' X reviews

X users are weighing in, and the reviews are polarising! One X user shared, "lokesh kanagaraj and team delivered a blockbuster. 1st Half - Good mix of Mass & Loki's plot twists. One of the best de-aging in Kollywood. The mass scenes in the second half worked out big time. @rajinikanth sir sambavam"

"#Coolie REVIEW Superstar #Rajinikanth entry and title card Blast First Half - thalaivar POWER PACKING PERFORMANCE #Amirkhan Entry Goosebumps Overloaded #Anirudh BGM and Monica song Blasted INTERVAL BLOCK - #lokesh peaked One of the Best Movie Recently seen My Rating - 4/5," write another X user.

However, some folks were gravely disappointed! "Even the climax drags unnecessarily, with cartoonish stunts and pointless dialogue that seem designed only to stretch the film past the two-hour mark," tweeted an X user.

Another X user shared, "#Coolie #CoolieReview By far the worst movie in #LokeshKanagaraj career . Crowd went complete silent mode . No high moments as it’s flat entire . Disappointed"

'Coolie' trailer

The trailer dropped on August 2 at a star-studded launch event in Chennai, and instantly set fans buzzing. From glimpses of Rajinikanth's iconic swagger to the film’s gritty tone and style-packed frames, the teaser promised a blend of nostalgia and raw power. The title card alone, 25 seconds honouring Rajinikanth’s 50-year legacy, sparked a wave of appreciation for the film’s grandeur. Check out the details of Coolie day one advance booking!

'Coolie' cast

'Coolie' comprises a really powerful assembly, perhaps one of the strongest the Indian cinema has witnessed in recent times, each star giving the best performance of his or her close competition. Rajinikanth, in the lead role, appears as Deva, an ageing smuggler whose very existence is threatened with a return to the world from which he thought he had retired. Nagarjuna Akkineni turns evil with shades of Heath Ledger’s Joker — unpredictable, uncontrollable, and dangerously charming. Aamir Khan sneaks in as Dahaa, a mystifying presence that amplifies the suspense. The performances from Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir go beyond deep emotional resonance that adds another layer of power and energy to the ensemble, and Coolie thus becomes a cinematic expression as much about performance and presence.

'Coolie' story

