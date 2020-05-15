Friday, May 15, 2020
     
Ragini Prajwal starrer Law to release on Amazon Prime this June

Amazon Prime announced the release date on Twitter, "Now, we have a piece of evidence to support our statement! #Law releasing on 26th June!".

Ragini Prajwal starrer Law to release on Amazon Prime this June
Ragini Prajwal's Kannanda film Law is all set to release on Amazon Prime. Law is a woman-centric crime thriller that revolves around a law graduate. It will be the second outing for director Raghu Samarth, who had previously helmed Smile Please. The film also has Mukyamanthri Chandra playing the role of a judge.

