Image Source : TWITTER/AMAZON PRIME Ragini Prajwal starrer Law to release on Amazon Prime this June

Ragini Prajwal's Kannanda film Law is all set to release on Amazon Prime. Law is a woman-centric crime thriller that revolves around a law graduate. It will be the second outing for director Raghu Samarth, who had previously helmed Smile Please. The film also has Mukyamanthri Chandra playing the role of a judge.

Amazon Prime announced the release date on Twitter, "Now, we have a piece of evidence to support our statement! #Law releasing on 26th June!".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage