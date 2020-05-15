Ragini Prajwal starrer Law to release on Amazon Prime this June 

Ragini Prajwal's Kannanda film Law is all set to release on Amazon Prime. Law is a woman-centric crime thriller that revolves around a law graduate. It will be the second outing for director Raghu Samarth, who had previously helmed Smile Please. The film also has Mukyamanthri Chandra playing the role of a judge.
Amazon Prime announced the release date on Twitter, "Now, we have a piece of evidence to support our statement! #Law releasing on 26th June!".
Now, we have a piece of evidence to support our statement! #Law releasing on 26th June! #LawOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime@raginichandran #MukhyamantriChandru @PuneethRajkumar #AshwiniPuneethRajkumar#MGovinda #RaghuSamarth @vasukivaibhav #SiriPrahlad @PRK_Productions pic.twitter.com/ujzWphwlBI— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 15, 2020