Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Vikram-Aishwraya Rai starrer creates history for Tamil film industry

Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Collection: Tamil film industry has got a winner on its hands in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan- I. Ahead of its release, the film was hugely anticipated among the fans and it has most certainly delivered. PS- I has not just been received well in the domestic market, but overseas too it has emerged as a winner. For the Tamil film industry, the historical action drama has become a huge success within a week of release. Going ahead, it will be interesting to see how much business it manages to earn at the box office before winding its theatrical run.

Ponniyin Selvan- I crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

In one week, PS-I has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. The film grossed Rs 80 crore on its very first day of release. In three days, that sum touched the Rs 200 crore mark. Now, the film has gone past the Rs 300 crore mark in a week's time. It is the fifth Tamil to achieve this feat after Enthiran, Kabali, 2.0 and Vikram. Ponniyin Selvan is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Cholan. It is adapted from Kalki's literary classic of the same name.

Ponniyin Selvan- I does well in Hindi region

Even though PS-I has been doing exceedingly well in Tamil Nadu, outside of the home market, it has performed well for the Hindi dubbed version as well. In eight days, the film has managed to collect Rs 14.85 crore for the Hindi version. now, it will be looking at Rs 25 crore mark so that it can earn a spot among regional films that have performed well in the North markets, including Karthikeya 2 and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Ponniyin Selvan- I, which had triggered huge expectations, released on September 30 much to the delight of the fans and received a thunderous welcome from audiences. The film seems to have struck a chord with audiences of all age groups. In particular, the film has caught the attention of senior citizens as it is based on a literary classic.

(With IANS inputs)

