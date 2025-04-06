Peddi First Shot Glimpse: Ram Charan hits a six halfway through the crease, no sign of Janhvi Kapoor | WATCH Peddi is a sports action drama film set in a village background. Ram Charan's strong style was seen in this first shot.

The first shot of Telugu cinema superstar Ram Charan's much-awaited film 'Peddi' has been released today. The makers gave this special surprise to the fans on the occasion of Ram Navami. The 16th film of Ram Charan's career, which is being made by National Award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana also featured Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. This first shot of 'Peddi' was released on Sunday, April 6 2025. A wave of excitement can be noticed among fans as the first shot glimpse video has been shared.

Peddi first short glimpse is all about Ram Charan

'Peddi' is a sports action drama film set in a village background. Ram Charan's strong style was seen in this first shot. At the beginning of the shot, Charan's character steps onto the cricket field. He makes a strong entry with a bat hanging on his shoulder, smoking a beedi and amid the applause of the crowd. After this, he crosses the vast fields, showing his fast speed and strength. At the end of the teaser, Ram Charan's character hits a powerful shot halfway through the crease. Ram Charan's look in the film is garnering a lot of discussion. His desi look with long messy hair, thick beard and pierced nose ring surprised the audience. His dialogue related to the soil of Vijayanagaram is also being liked.

No sigh of Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi first shot video

Janhvi Kapoor is also in an important role in the film however, she is nowhere to be seen in the first shot glimpse. This will be her second Telugu film after 'Devara: Part Q'. Apart from her, Jagapathi Babu and 'Mirzapur' fame Divyendu are also a part of this project. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has composed the music of this film, which has further increased its grandeur. 'Peddi' is going to be presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. At the same time, Venkat Satish Kilaru has produced the film.

Ram Charan's last film was a flop

Earlier, Ram Charan was seen in the film 'Game Changer'. This film did not live up to expectations at the box office, with 'Peddi' he is trying to make a strong comeback. After the release of First Shot, fans on social media are calling it 'the trailer of a blockbuster'. Now, all eyes are on whether 'Peddi' will prove to be the next big hit in Ram Charan's career.

