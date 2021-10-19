Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMEISNANI New 'Shyam Singha Roy' poster reveals Nani's second avatar

The producers of 'Shyam Singha Roy', a multi-lingual film starring Nani, have dropped a second poster showing the Telugu star in a completely new avatar as Vasu. The first poster showed Nani as a Bengali bhadralok, completely different from Vasu, who's seen romancing Sai Pallavi, the film's female lead, in a period setting.

Billed as a supernatural thriller centred around the theme of reincarnation, the big-budget production with lots of VFX has been directed by Rohit Sankityan of 'Taxiwaala' fame. The cast also consists of Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian and Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta.

The film is slated for a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 24. It has been shot in Kolkata and Hyderabad, where a street from Kolkata with the Kalighat temple in the background was recreated at a reported cost of Rs 6 crore.

Melody songs specialist Mickey J. Meyer is on board to compose the soundtracks and Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera for what the producers promise to be a "visual extravaganza".