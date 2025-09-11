Mirai to Jugnuma, a look at theatrical releases this Friday While last Friday had big releases like Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring: Last Rites, this week, several small-budget films will be hitting cinemas. Let's have a look at the list of Friday releases here.

Whenever two films are released simultaneously, the audience has double options, but with this, the discussion also intensifies about the box office race. Just imagine what will happen when 6 films are released on the same day.

Yes! September 12 (Friday) is going to be special for film lovers as 6 films are going to be released this Friday. From comedy, drama, to romance, different movies based on different genres are hitting cinemas tomorrow. Let's know about them in detail.

Ek Chatur Naar

The first name in the list is the movie 'Ek Chatur Naar', which is a comedy movie. Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh are going to be seen in the lead roles. The trailer of this movie was released earlier, which was received by people.

Love in Vietnam

The next name in the list is 'Love in Vietnam'. This movie is for those who like to watch romantic movies. Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur and Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari are leading this film.

Jugnuma

A movie of Manoj Bajpayee is also included in this list. The name is 'Jugnuma'. Seems like this magical fictional film has music and emotions. Apart from Manoj, stars like Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, and Hiral Sidhu will be seen in pivotal roles.

Mirai

A sci-fi film is also included in the list of films releasing on September 12, titled 'Mirai'. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand, this film stars Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is presenting this film in the North.

Heer Express

If you are fond of family drama movies, then Heer Express is for you in this list. Divya Juneja, Preet Kamani, Ashutosh Rana and Gulshan Grover are a part of this movie.

Mannu Kya Karega

Director Sanjay Tripathi has directed the movie 'Mannu Kya Karega', in which Vyom Yadav will be seen in the lead role. Along with him, Kumud Mishra, Vinay Pathak and Sachi Bindra are also in this romantic-comedy film.

Now it only remains to see which film will be able to impress audiences and win at the box office.

