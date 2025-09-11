Box Office [September 10, 2025]: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah hit Rs 200 cr, here's how other films fared Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah has hit the Rs 200 crore milestone as Baaghi 4, Madharaasi, The Bengal Files and The Conjuring: Last Rites reveal mixed box office performances.

New Delhi:

These days, movies from Bollywood, South and Hollywood are being shown to the audience in theatres. On Wednesday, there was a decline in the earnings of all the films at the box office. But Kalyani Priyadarshan has scripted history.

She has become the first Malayalam actress to give a Rs 200 crore film. Her movie Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is going wonders at the box office, so let's have a look at its Wednesday collection here.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra box office collection

The female superhero film that crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide earned Rs 4.25 crore on Wednesday (day 14). The film has so far earned Rs 97.75 crore in India. Apart from Kalyani Priyadarshan, the Malayalam movie also features Naslen Gafoor in the lead role.

The Conjuring: Last Rites box office collection

The last part of the successful Hollywood horror film franchise The Conjuring- 'The Conjuring: Last Rights', was released in theatres on September 5. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore, while it earned Rs 5.5 crore at the box office on Tuesday. 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' has so far earned Rs 64.25 crore in 6 days.

Baaghi 4 box office collection

It has been 6 days since the Tiger Shroff starrer 'Baaghi 4' was released in theatres. This film had a tremendous start at the box office. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore, while it earned Rs 4 crore on Tuesday. So far, 'Baaghi 4' has collected a total of Rs 42 crore. Let us tell you that this film has been made at a cost of about Rs 200 crore.

Madharaasi box office collection

Tamil from 'Madharaasi' was also released in theatres on September 5. The film earned more than Rs 12 crore on the opening day. On Wednesday, the film earned around Rs 2.1 crores, while it earned Rs 2.8 crores on Tuesday. Talking about the total collection of 'Madharaasi' so far, it has earned Rs 46.71 crore.

The Bengal Files box office collection

'The Bengal Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was also released in theatres on September 5. The film collected Rs 99 lakh on Wednesday. At the same time, it earned Rs 1.35 crore on Tuesday. So far, the film has earned Rs 10.24 crore in 6 days.

Also Read: Box Office Report [September 9, 2025]: Conjuring, Bengal Files, Baaghi 4, Madharaasi's Tuesday collection