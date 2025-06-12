Meet South Indian actress who has doctor's degree and broke beauty norms, will make Bollywood debut soon Read to know about the actress who completed her medical studies in 2016 and made her acting debut in the Malayalam-language film in 2015.

New Delhi:

There are several actress who have completed their medical studies but later pursued acting careers and entered the film industry. Today, we are going to tell you about one such South Indian actress who not only studied medicine but also completed her MBBS degree. The actress is none other than Sai Pallavi, who made her acting debut in the Malayalam-language film 'Premam' in which she played the lead role alongside Madonna Sebastian and Nivin Pauly. For the unversed, this Alphonse Puthren's romantic comedy film was well-received by the audience upon its release. Critics have given this film 8.3 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Her known films

In her acting career so far, Pallavi has featured in several notable films, which include 'Gargi', 'Shyam Singha Roy, and Virata Parvam'. She also received several accolades for her performance in the movies, including the Filmfare Award (South) for her debut film 'Premam' in the Best Female Debut category. The Filmfare Awards South (Best Actress) for the film 'Gargi', and others. She also starred in 'Kali', 'Fidaa', 'Pedi Padi Leche Manasu', 'Anukoni Athidhi', 'Love Story', among others.

To make a Bollywood debut soon

Renowned South Indian actress Sai Pallavi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the action epic film 'Ramayana' directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The star-studded cast of the film includes Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chaddha, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and Yash in the pivotal roles.

Sai was last seen in the romantic thriller film 'Thandel' alongside Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya and Shiva Alapati in the lead roles. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. Talking about her upcoming films, she will be next seen in the comedy thriller film 'The Raja Saab', written and directed by Maruthi Dasari. The film features Baahubali fame Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

