Sobhita Dhulipala shares pictures with Naga Chaitanya from Akhil Akkineni's wedding reception | See Post

On Wednesday, Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram stories to share a series of pictures with her husband, Naga Chaitanya, from the wedding reception ceremony of Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee.

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya attended the wedding reception ceremony of Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee Image Source : Instagram
Written By: Twinkle Gupta
New Delhi:

Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared pictures with her husband Naga Chaitanya from the reception ceremony of his half-brother Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee, held on Wednesday. Taking to the Instagram handle, she posted multiple pictures from the event and also reshared a post from the Instagram account of Annapurna Studios. 

For the unversed, Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with a businesswoman, Zainab Ravdjee, on June 6, 2025, in an intimate wedding held in Hyderabad. While sharing a picture on her Instagram story, Sobhita used a hashtag and wrote "AkhilZainabReception," along with a GIF. Take a look at the screengrab of the Instagram story below:

India Tv - Sobhita Dhulipala
(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram story

In the newly shared pictures from Annapurna Studios' Instagram handle, Sobhita looked stunning in a classic red-coloured saree paired with a golden blouse. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, opted for a black outfit. The couple was seen posing together for the photographs at the reception. 

Have a look at the post below:

The official handle of Annapurna Studios posted multiple pictures from the wedding reception on Wednesday. The caption of the post reads, "Yuvasamrat @chayakkineni & @sobhitad serving grace, charm, and effortless elegance at #AkhilZainabReception."

Last Friday, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) and shared a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony featuring the bride (Zainab Ravdjee) and groom (Akhil Akkineni). In the tweet, he wrote, "With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude."

