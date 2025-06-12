Sobhita Dhulipala shares pictures with Naga Chaitanya from Akhil Akkineni's wedding reception | See Post On Wednesday, Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram stories to share a series of pictures with her husband, Naga Chaitanya, from the wedding reception ceremony of Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee.

New Delhi:

Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared pictures with her husband Naga Chaitanya from the reception ceremony of his half-brother Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee, held on Wednesday. Taking to the Instagram handle, she posted multiple pictures from the event and also reshared a post from the Instagram account of Annapurna Studios.

For the unversed, Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with a businesswoman, Zainab Ravdjee, on June 6, 2025, in an intimate wedding held in Hyderabad. While sharing a picture on her Instagram story, Sobhita used a hashtag and wrote "AkhilZainabReception," along with a GIF. Take a look at the screengrab of the Instagram story below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram story

In the newly shared pictures from Annapurna Studios' Instagram handle, Sobhita looked stunning in a classic red-coloured saree paired with a golden blouse. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, opted for a black outfit. The couple was seen posing together for the photographs at the reception.

Have a look at the post below:

The official handle of Annapurna Studios posted multiple pictures from the wedding reception on Wednesday. The caption of the post reads, "Yuvasamrat @chayakkineni & @sobhitad serving grace, charm, and effortless elegance at #AkhilZainabReception."

Last Friday, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) and shared a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony featuring the bride (Zainab Ravdjee) and groom (Akhil Akkineni). In the tweet, he wrote, "With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude."

