Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra's Sunday box office collection [August 31, 2025] Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has surprised everyone, as at the time of its release, no one knew that this low-budget movie would make such a splash at the box office. Know it's Sunday collection here.

New Delhi:

Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, when it comes to superhero movies, the makers do not shy away from spending money on them, but this is not the case with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Despite being a superhero movie, the production cost of the film is very low compared to other Indian superhero films, but its earnings are now breaking records. Let's have a look at its collection, budget and cast here.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra release date

The Malayalam superhero movie Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which released in theatres on August 28, has been included in the list of the highest-rated films of this year.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra cast and Dulquer Salmaan’s role

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is produced by well-known actor Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of his production house, Wayfarer Films. The film is directed by Dominic Arun. Kalyani Priyadarshan and actor Naslen K Gafoor, famous for their cuteness and excellent acting, have played the lead roles.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra did a business of Rs 2.7 crore at the domestic box office on the first day. On the second day, the earnings doubled, i.e. Rs 4 crores. Then on the third day also the earnings increased by 90 per cent and now the fourth day's collection has blown everyone's mind. According to the latest figures, the film collected Rs 9.75 crore on Sunday at the single-day domestic box office.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra day-wise collection

First day - Rs 2.7 crores

Second day - Rs 4 crores

Third day - Rs 7.6 crores

Fourth day - Rs 9.75 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra budget

According to reports, the makers have spent around Rs 30 crore on Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and in just four days, the earnings in India alone have reached above Rs 24 crore. At the same time, the worldwide collection of the film has reached Rs 41 crore. With this, the film has recovered its budget in just four days and now it is only making profits.

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT

The exact release date of the film is unconfirmed yet, but reportedly, Jio Hotstar and Netflix are in conversation with the makers regarding the digital rights of the film. Hence, after four weeks of release, the film can make a splash on OTT.

Also Read: Box office collection [August 31, 2025]: Param Sundari, Coolie, War 2 and Narsimha Mahavatar