Box office collection [August 31, 2025]: Param Sundari, Coolie, War 2 and Narsimha Mahavatar Sunday was a very good day in terms of the earnings for films like 'Param Sundari', 'Coolie', 'War 2' and 'Mahavatar Narasimha'. Let's have a look at their Sunday collection.

New Delhi:

These days, several films are making a splash in the theatres. This includes films like 'Param Sundari', 'Coolie', 'War 2' and 'Mahavatar Narasimha'.

Sunday was a good day for all the films as almost all the films made good collections on August 31. Let us know how much these films collected at the box office on Sunday.

Param Sundari

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Param Sundari' was released in theatres on August 29. The film has received love from the audience over the weekend. On the opening day, the film opened its account at the box office with Rs 7.25 crore. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 9 crore.

On Sunday, the film earned Rs 10.45 crore. 'Param Sundari' has earned Rs 26.95 crore so far. Directed by Tushar Jalota, this film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

Coolie

South superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie' has again gained momentum at the box office. For the past few days, a decrease in the film's collection has been seen. However, the film's earnings increased over the weekend. The film, which opened its account with Rs 65 crore on the opening day, did a business of Rs 229.65 crore in the first week.

In the second week, the film earned Rs 41.85 crore. On Sunday, the film did business of Rs 3 crore. The total earnings of this film, which is releasing on August 14, have become Rs 279 crore.

War 2

The earnings of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film 'War 2' are decreasing, although the film has gained some benefit on the weekend. The film, which was released on August 14, earned Rs 1.10 crore on Saturday. The film earned Rs 1.50 crore on Sunday. 'War 2' has earned a total of Rs 234.55 crore in 18 days. Initially, there was a fierce competition between the films 'Coolie' and 'War 2'. However, now 'War 2' has fallen behind 'Coolie'.

Mahavatar Narasimha

It has been 38 days since the animated film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' was released in theatres. According to reports, the film earned about Rs 3.2 crore on Sunday. The total collection of 'Mahavatar Narasimha' so far has been Rs 244.3 crore.

