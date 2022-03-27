Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH KGF Chapter 2: Get ready for Rocky aka Yash's 'dhamakedaar' return as trailer unveils today; see fan reactions

Highlights The trailer of mega action entertainer 'KGF Chapter 2' is all set to release today ie on March 27

The film directed by Prashanth Neel stars superstar Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

After a lot of wait, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14 this year

After much wait, the sequel of the superhit film 'KGF' titled 'KGF-Chapter 2' starring superstar Yash is all set to release in April. To increase the excitement level, even more, the makers will release the trailer of the mega action entertainer today ie on March 27. The promotions of the same have begun and in order to launch the trailer, the biggest launch event has been set up in Bengaluru. The event will also see Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, who are also playing important roles in the epic movie, marking their presence. The event is taking place on a large scale and will be hosted by none other than Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

The trailer of the film will be out at around 6.40 pm on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details of the launch event. He wrote, "Arrived in #Bengaluru for the grand #KGF2Trailer launch event, to be held tomorrow [27 March 2022]. Looking forward! #Yash #SanjayDutt #SrinidhiShetty #RaveenaTandon #PrashanthNeel #VijayKiragandur #KGF2 #KGFChapter2."

also read: Saturday Box Office: 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR shows its magic, 'The Kashmir Files' remains excellent

Have a look:

Since Yash's fans knew about the trailer release of 'KGF-Chapter 2,' they took to the micro-blogging website and shared their excitement. This is the reason why hashtag #KGFChapter2TrailerDay has been trending on the top spot on Twitter.

Here's looking at how the Netizens reacted to the news:

'KGF: Chapter 2' stars Kannada hero Yash in the lead role. Yash will be seen in a titular role as an underdog, who emerges as one of the most powerful underworld dons in India. The film is gearing up for a massive theatrical release on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

also read: Roadies 18: Shruti Sinha, Benafsha Soonawala to Kevin Almasifar, expected contestants of Sonu Sood's show

The movie was earlier supposed to be released in July this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. 'KGF: Chapter 2' is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.