Karuppu: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's film postponed? Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan back makers

New Delhi:

Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, which was scheduled for release on May 14, 2026, faced disruptions as the 9 am shows were cancelled in Tamil Nadu. Later, afternoon shows were also called off, followed by evening and night screenings.

Producers cited unavoidable reasons amid reports of financial issues. On Thursday, writer and director RJ Balaji also apologised to fans for the delay in an emotional Instagram video. However, fans in Puducherry protested outside theatres as several shows of Karuppu were cancelled on the release day.

Is Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film Karuppu postponed?

It must be noted that several shows of Karuppu were cancelled in Chennai, with theatres including Vettri Theatres, Kamala Cinemas, GK Cinemas, and EGA Cinemas sharing updates on their X handles. The official confirmation from the makers regarding the film’s release date is still awaited.

Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan and others show support

Actor Dhanush supported the makers, saying the film "deserves a proper theatrical release." In his X post, the Kara actor wrote, "Suriya sir and Karuppu deserve a proper theatrical release. I really hope the issues get resolved and the film releases in theatres soon."

Dulquer Salmaan also commented on RJ Balaji's post, saying, "All will be good brother!! With you always!"

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu wrote, "#Karuppu deserves to be experienced on the big screen. Hoping everything falls into place soon and audiences get to celebrate the film in theatres the way it truly deserves. God is there.. @Suriya_offl na @RJ_Balaji @prabhu_sr."

Musician and Happy Raj actor GV Prakash Kumar wrote, "In this Challenging time for team #Karuppu and Suriya Sir….. Hoping everything gets sorted soon for a successful release We are with u suriya sir Don’t support piracy."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Karuppu: Afternoon shows of Suriya, Trisha's film cancelled; RJ Balaji breaks down while apologising to fans