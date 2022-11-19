Kantara Box Office Collection: Even after 50 days, Rishab Shetty's film continues its spirited run

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kantara Box Office Collection

Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film is unstoppable! Kantara not only performed well in the home state but also impressed the audience in the Hindi belt and overseas. Despite a low-key entry, Kannada movie 'Kantara' is one of the biggest success stories of Indian cinema in recent times. The movie has completed 50 days and is still running in 1,000+ screens globally. The film has completed 50 days in Australia, the UK, Canada, the UAE, and the USA as well. In India, the movie is still being played across 900+ screens. The Kannada starrer is enjoying an unprecedented run and is heading to cross Rs 400 crore nett mark at the box office.

Kantara Box Office Report

The flick has emerged as one of the most profitable films of 2022 in terms of return on investment. Reportedly, the film has so far done a business of Rs 370 crore worldwide. Also, trade reports suggested that the Hindi dub of the film is expected to earn Rs 100 crore, soon. It recently touched the 3 million dollar mark in the US.

Sharing their delight in 'Kantara' crossing 50 days at the box office, the makers shared a thank you note on their social media for the masses for their support and love. "A moment of divine celebration for us. Thanks to everyone across the globe. It was accepted, owned & lived by each one of us We were truly blessed by the Panjurli & Guliga Daiva. The fury remains undefeated. Wooaaah #Kantara #50DaysOfKantara @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur."

Amidst its unprecedented success, the Kannada film has also been in news for its OTT premiere. Fans are eager for Kantara's online release. While the makers are yet to make an announcement, reports are rife that a date has been finalised. According to trade tracking handles, Kanata will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. The movie will be available in all major South Indian languages. However, the streaming platform and the makers are yet to confirm the same.

About Kantara

Made on a relatively low budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film revolving around obscure customs, traditions and local folklore is turning out to be a hit even beyond Karnataka. It registered the highest footfall numbers crossing the figures of KGF Series and has been the third highest grosser of the year after 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'RRR'.

'Kantara' was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

