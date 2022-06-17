Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film continues to roar; does remarkable business in TN

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kamal Haasan's Vikram

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's latest release 'Vikram' is ruling the box office like a boss! Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film completed two weeks in theatres and still going strong. The film has broken many records and emerged as one of the year's biggest blockbusters. In Tamil Nadu, Vikram has exceeded all expectations by collecting over Rs 140 since its release earlier this month. Reportedly, Vikram's domestically grossed more than Rs 210 crore.

Vikram Box Office Collection

The film has emerged as the top choice of moviegoers after it was released on June 3 in direct competition from Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major. The film’s earnings have crossed Rs 140 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. The film has been receiving overwhelming responses from the critics and audience alike.

Trade analyst LM Kaushik took to his Twitter and informed, "As it completes 2 glorious weeks in theaters today, Historic ATBB #Vikram storms past the most elusive 140 CR gross mark in TN. More to come this coming 3rd weekend." Friday Releases: Abhimanyu-Shilpa's Nikamma, Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam, Spiderhead OUT today

On the other hand, Manobala Vijayabalan stated that Vikram is holding good in theatres domestically and globally.

After the success of Vikram, the 67-year-old actor has thanked the audience for showing tremendous love for his film. He has also gifted a Lexus car to Kanagaraj. The film has been bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International and its music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. ALSO READ: Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan starrer on a record-breaking spree

About Kamal Haasan starrer

Released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, Vikram is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop in the film. It is a high-octane action thriller written and directed by Kanagaraj. The film also stars Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi.