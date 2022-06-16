Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan starrer on a record-breaking spree

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vikram Box Office Collection

Highlights Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil

Vikram is performing exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film has broken many records and has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film is gearing up to surpass the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion in Tamil Nadu. Coupled with Rs. 215 crores in India, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 318 crores approx. The success of the action film is attributed to the powerful performances of the three lead stars Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil along with the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Vikram Box Office Collection

The film has emerged as the top choice of moviegoers after it was released on June 3 in direct competition from Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major. The film’s earnings have crossed Rs 125 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

After the success of Vikram, the 67-year-old actor has thanked the audience for showing tremendous love for his film. He has also gifted a Lexus car to Kanagaraj. The film has been bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International and its music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan's Vikram Box Office Collection: Film continues to rule; to beat Baahubali 2's TN record

Meanwhile, Haasan said that with the amount which has come his way, he will repay all his loans. At a recent press meet, he said that now he will eat to his 'heart’s content' and 'give whatever' he can to my family and friends.

About Kamal Haasan starrer

Released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, Vikram is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. Kamal Haasan is playing the role of a retired top cop in the film. It is a high-octane action thriller written and directed by Kanagaraj. The film also stars Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Santhana Bharathi and Vasanthi.